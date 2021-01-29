The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski spoke in Friday’s interview with TV Kanal 5 about the current political situation in the country, the economic and health crisis, the census and the long-awaited vaccines.

Regarding the negotiations with the Republic of Bulgaria, Mickoski emphasized that the Macedonian negotiating party, ie the negotiating team, must not accept under any circumstances that Goce Delcev was a Bulgarian. Such a thing will destroy the Macedonian statehood and will show great weakness in front of the world.

We should all be aware that we actually built a state on the name of Goce Delcev, Gruev, Pitu Guli and others. The name and the country are based on those postulates. The Macedonian team must bear in mind those moments and it does not matter whether they will have pressure from within the country or from someone else, they must not allow it, Mickoski added.

If someone told me to accept that Delcev was a Bulgarian, believe me, I would make a diplomatic scandal of global proportions, which will be talked about for a long time and only then various procedures will be initiated. It is something unthinkable and I think that there must not be such a person who would accept it, said Mickoski.

We are all aware that Zoran Zaev is the man who, without feeling any pressure, sells everything that is Macedonian and he does not care about anything, but we must not allow that, because Macedonia is not Zoran Zaev, but Macedonia is its citizens of all ethnic communities, concluded Mickoski.