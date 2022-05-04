The VMRO-DPMNE party held a round table on Goce Delcev, on the 119th anniversary of his death, and at a time when Macedonia and Bulgaria are locked in a bitter dispute about the legendary VMRO hero. Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski said that Delcev would not like if he could see what is happening to his Macedonia.

We need to show a new, innovative approach to our reality, our past and our future. Politicians who have no vision should not be in politics. VMRO-DPMNE is striving to be the creator of policies that will build up Macedonia,. And all of us should find an inner inspiration in Goce Delcev and contribute and do something for Macedonia, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that if we all had enough of Delcev’s spirit in us, in these 30 years Macedonia would’ve become one of the most successful countries in Europe.