Zaev has nothing European and when you hear him talking about Europe, believe me, he tells a new lie again. So is it European to be the most corrupt and criminal country in Europe? Is it European for half a million citizens to live on 150 denars, asked the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, at Sunday’s rally in the municipality of Novo Selo.

Mickoski says that in European countries there are no prime ministers who have been pardoned for crime, but also that there are penalties for criminals unlike Macedonia.

Is it European for criminals to be in pictures with the Prime Minister and the Police Minister instead of in prison? In the EU, prime ministers are not pardoned. In the EU, they do not plant marijuana plantations. There are penalties for criminals in the EU, not like in our country, Mickoski said.