During his address at Friday’s protest on the Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle – October 23, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said if the political mafia led by Zoran Zaev gives up on Goce Delcev, it would mean complete assimilation of the Macedonian nation, a blow to the foundations of the Macedonian nation and the modern Macedonian state and additional humiliation.

If this mafia led by Zaev makes such a decision, the next government of VMRO-DPMNE will immediately revoke such a decision and it will never be respected again, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.

