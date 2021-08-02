As long as the memory of Ilinden lasts, so will Macedonia, because Ilinden is our epic battle, our Macedonian faith, our bible, and our cross that we accept and carry with exceptional piety. The two Ilindens were not created for us to fail, but for the idea that brought freedom to live, and freedom today is paid for with blood, sweat, tears and many lives. That’s what the two Ilindens brought to us is so expensive and our obligation to succeed is so great, said Mickoski in his address in Tasmarunsta, where he traditionally celebrates Ilinden.

He noted that these are the most difficult years since independence.

I know that these are the most difficult years since independence until today, but remember how difficult it was for the great Ilinden people to rise up against the biggest empire, and for the people of Asnom to fight against the biggest military force until then. Naked handed, against the biggest, but with a burning heart, with a huge courage, said Mickoski.

He added that Ilinden belongs to everyone and that is why Macedonia must be a country for everyone.