In conditions of such a crisis and inflation when the citizens barely make ends meet, to pay hundreds of thousands of euros of people’s money, regardless of whether they are stolen from the tenders that are a common practice of SDS or from the regular financing of the party. In such conditions of energy and financial crisis, if you spend for a black campaign, it means that someone is very passionate about it. I call on all the law enforcement authorities to come out and investigate it this evening and tomorrow, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski emphasized during his Sitel interview, talking about the expensive black campaign that is being conducted against him by SDS over the wastewater treatment plant project.

Asked about the accusations by the Mayor of the City of Skopje that he influenced this project, Mickoski emphasized he does not see how he could be involved when the entire project was led by people who are not from VMRO-DPMNE, but despite that, the European Investment Bank clearly says that the project is managed according to all rules and procedures.

You have the bank that, believe me, I don’t know a person who can just play games with that bank, saying that everything is according to the rules and procedures. Even these people whom I am mentioning now, although they are not VMRO-DPMNE, the bank says that what they have done so far, and that was until a few days ago, it says that everything is according to the rules and procedures, stressed Mickoski.

He also called on all law enforcement agencies and the EU office to investigate this case with swift action and if there is abuse to come forward and say who committed the abuse.