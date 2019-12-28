The name of the interim interior minister, the names of other VMRO-DMNE proposals and the possibility of changing the electoral model were the topics discussed by outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the VMRO-DPMNE leader in the government building. After the meeting, Hristijan Mickoski said it was constructive.
I would like to highlight three topics from today’s meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The first was over the name of the interim interior minister, the second topic was related to the names of the other VMRO-DPMNE proposals that will be part of the interim government and the third topic, which was raised by Mr. Zaev, was about the possibility of changing the electoral model, Mickoski said, adding that they had agreed to talk over the phone for final confirmation in an hour, hour and a half and that there were no objections, and no additional comments.
