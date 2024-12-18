Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski attended the Western Balkans summit in Brussels today and met with top EU officials, such as the new Foreign and Security Policy representative Kaja Kalas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of Spain and Poland, Pedro Sanchez and Donald Tusk.

Today we are in Brussels to send a message that the Macedonian citizens and Macedonia as a state deserve their place along with the other 27 members of the European Union. We share their values and we fight for and believe in those values, to be united in our differences. During the meetings we discussed our fears and all that we as a state and as a people had to do in the past in the name of those European values. In the name of those values, we must not in the future discuss bilateral issues, identity issues, we must not allow anyone to deny us our centuries old identity, or our native language which has roots that go back centuries, Mickoski, said Prime Minister Mickoski after his meeting with Kalas.

On Thursday, Mickoski will meet with the leaders of the European People’s Party, who are holding a meeting ahead of the European Council.