VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski visited Saturday the village of Budinarci, near Berovo, where he inspected the situation with the fires.

Mickoski said at Saturday’s press conference that VMRO-DPMNE is mobilized, monitors the situation and will directly help the population from the field where there are major fires, and promised to donate basic assets to the residents of Berovo.

The first donation from VMRO-DPMNE arrived, and Mickoski was unloading water bottles together with the citizens.

In a conversation with the citizens, Mickoski pointed out that the goal of VMRO-DPMNE is to help the citizens, adding that the situation with the fires got out of control, because there is a lack of institutional management.

Mickoski said he remains on the ground with the citizens until they need help.