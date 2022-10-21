I am happy to see this here in the municipality of Kocani, which is a realization of projects and promises. This is what interests the citizens in these difficult moments in extremely large energy and financial crisis. First of all, I have to say that as a result of the incompetence and lack of inventiveness and the lack of a plan and strategy of the government, Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, said during his visit to Kocani today.
But I am happy about the fact that at the local level what was promised is being delivered, here you listened to the mayor himself when he said that more than a million euros or 65 million denars have been invested in projects in 2022, from own funds that in the conditions of such an economic and energy crisis, is truly a huge feat. And I use this opportunity to congratulate him and the team that works with him, and the implementation of projects is about 72 million denars, which means that 1 million and 200 thousand euros are practically new projects here in Kocani, Mickoski said.
Mickoski said that he wishes to continue like this in the coming period.
Comments are closed for this post.