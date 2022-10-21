I am happy to see this here in the municipality of Kocani, which is a realization of projects and promises. This is what interests the citizens in these difficult moments in extremely large energy and financial crisis. First of all, I have to say that as a result of the incompetence and lack of inventiveness and the lack of a plan and strategy of the government, Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, said during his visit to Kocani today.

But I am happy about the fact that at the local level what was promised is being delivered, here you listened to the mayor himself when he said that more than a million euros or 65 million denars have been invested in projects in 2022, from own funds that in the conditions of such an economic and energy crisis, is truly a huge feat. And I use this opportunity to congratulate him and the team that works with him, and the implementation of projects is about 72 million denars, which means that 1 million and 200 thousand euros are practically new projects here in Kocani, Mickoski said.

Mickoski said that he wishes to continue like this in the coming period.