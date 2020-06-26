VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski campaigned in Demir Kapija today, along with the head of the south-eastern list of candidates Aleksandar Nikoloski. Mickoski asked the citizens of Demir Kapija to remember the promises made by the SDSM party, which said it will fight corruption, only to end up with a long list of scandals and imposing humiliating national concessions on Macedonia.

SDSM says they can do even more. They could’ve preserved the dignity of the Macedonians but they didn’t. Macedonians now feel like second class citizens owing to the policies put in place by Zoran Zaev. SDSM did not rule honestly, they built nothing of the 600 kilometers of new highways they promised, they collapsed the revenue of our farmers. They promised to clean up the air and we lead world air pollution rankings, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader promised that, under the future VMRO led Government, there will be a serious fight against crime and corruption. “In the first six months you will see results – all who have violated the law will be held responsible, no difference if they come from VMRO, SDSM, DUI, the Alliance.. We will restore the rule of law”, Mickoski said.