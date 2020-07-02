Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader said Thursday during a visit to Gostivar that after the July 15 elections, there will be a new beginning, more beautiful years for all citizens of this country, stressing that is why the next 4 years where the renewal will win throughout Macedonia are important to the them.

On July 15, we do not choose political parties and coalitions, we do not choose ethnicities and religious differences or similarities. On July 15, we are choosing concepts, people will be choosing between the concept offered by SDSM, Zoran Zaev or the concept offered by VMRO-DPMNE-led Coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia. The concept of shame and crime or the concept of honor, dignity and pride. We will all unite on July 15 and face this challenge en masse, Mickoski said, adding he was convinced of wise decision of the people because they are no longer afraid.

