Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced today that the Customs Administration achieved a historic milestone in July, collecting nearly 12 billion denars in revenue—the highest in its history. Additionally, the IRS reported collecting 13.4 billion denars.

According to Mickoski, this suggests that in previous years, substantial amounts of money may have been diverted into private hands.

We are stabilizing the state in order to start developing it as the citizens deserve. There is a difference. When all the loopholes where the people were robbed for years will be closed, when the institutions will function and when crime will become unprofitable, then the revenues in the budget will grow. Director Boban Nikolovski informed me that in the month of July, the Customs Administration recorded a record and the best result of its existence with almost 12 billion denars collected in revenue. For the same month, the Public Revenue Administration headed by Elena Petrova collected MKD 13.4 billion, which is also a kind of record. This money means more investments for kindergartens, schools, decent healthcare, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

“The time to address this issue is approaching,” Mickoski wrote on Facebook, emphasizing the importance of responsible governance for a higher standard of living and a better future.