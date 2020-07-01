This is perhaps the decisive moment, this is not an ordinary election, although it may be the most different of all in independent Macedonia due to Covid – 19, the leader of VMRO – DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski said in Kicevo.

He added that due to the incompetence of the current government the situation with the virus in our country lasts longer and Europe has closed its borders for the Macedonian citizens.

We are two weeks apart from a record historical victory, which will bring our Macedonia, the Macedonia we dream of, what will be a European Macedonia and rich, Macedonia that will be a mother for all regardless of their ethnicity, or political affiliation, Mickoski said.



The leader of VMRO – DPMNE emphasized that their ultimate goal is Macedonia, the more complicated and difficult that battle, the bigger the goal and therefore, he said, everyone should unite side by side the Macedonians and citizens of other ethnicities and defeat the leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev.

July 15 is a winning date and a new liberation of our homeland from the shackles imposed by this leadership of SDSM led by Zoran Zaev, said among other things Mickoski.