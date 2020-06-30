Mickoski in Konce and Radovis: We pledge for honest work Macedonia 30.06.2020 / 22:59 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin We visited Konce and Radovis. We pledge for honest work. We pledge for the renewal we will bring after July 15. We must fix Macedonia!, wrote the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski on Facebook. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Hristijan Mickoskiparliamentary elections 2020 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 30.06.2020 Zaev: Agreements with Bulgaria and Greece opened the door to NATO and the EU Macedonia 30.06.2020 Mickoski: Will you give up Goce Delcev, Zaev: I will not answer this Macedonia 30.06.2020 Nikoloski: I have a 4% lead ahead of Zaev, I am convinced of VMRO-DPMNE’s victory Macedonia News Zaev: Agreements with Bulgaria and Greece opened the door to NATO and the EU Nikoloski urges citizens to go to the polls en masse: In the fourth electoral district, my party and I hold a lead of four percent Mickoski: Will you give up Goce Delcev, Zaev: I will not answer this Nikoloski: I have a 4% lead ahead of Zaev, I am convinced of VMRO-DPMNE’s victory Mickoski: I will never negotiate what Goce Delcev was or give up the Macedonian language Antonio Milososki hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Clinic: I’m fine Mickoski: EU closed its borders for our country, because the government is incapable of dealing with the coronavirus crisis Does the money you took from the racket weigh on you?, Mickoski asks Zaev .
