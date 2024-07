Mickoski in London: The cooperation of the countries of the region is necessary for the prosperity of the states and the well-being of the citizens

At the summit of the European Political Community in London, Prime Minister Mickoski had a friendly conversation with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, with the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, and with the member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Beqirović.