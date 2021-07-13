Everyone is allowed to use his own flag in Macedonia, except for us Macedonians, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in a social media message. Mickoski shared the comment he made during his recent Alfa TV interview, as Macedonians face continued challenges to their national identity and history.

In Macedonia everyone has the right to wave his own flag, only we Macedonians are not allowed to do so and we can’t say that we are Macedonians. This is where their servile and stupid diplomacy got us, Mickoski said, referring to the Zaev regime.

Macedonia is currently under pressure from Bulgaria to thoroughly rewrite its national history and identity, while Greece is also ramping up demands for full implementation of the 2018 Prespa Treaty, which includes banning the use of symbols and referring to historic figures.