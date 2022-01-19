VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski today attended the central event in Ohrid on the throwing of the Holy Cross in the waters of Lake Ohrid, where he again called for early parliamentary elections.

SDSM runs away from the answer if they take place. We are ready to submit to the Parliament the amendments to the Electoral Code, in which there will be no 100 days of technical government and we will use the constitutional deadline of 45 days. If that is the obstacle, let this government remain until new elections, let Minister Spasovski remain, let the new Minister of Labor and Social Policy remain, Mickoski told reporters.