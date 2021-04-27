Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE visited Tuesday the village of Ciflik, in the municipality of Petrovec where he said that the difference between the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM was obvious.

The last time I was in the municipality of Petrovec, we were visiting the economic zone and then I said this is what a municipality should look like run by a mayor who works honestly and responsibly. Today I am here in the village of Ciflik in the municipality of Petrovec, as the mayor and Imam Drndar said, here one can really see a big difference compared to other municipalities, which should not be seen. But, unfortunately in those municipalities there are mayors who do not work ambitiously and honestly as the municipality of Petrovec and mayor Borce Mitevski work, said Mickoski.

This is really a capital project for the residents of the village Chiflik, but also for the municipality of Petrovec, said Mickoski who added that in the coming days there will be more such projects that will open to the citizens and the Macedonian public.