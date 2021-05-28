We had an excellent meeting with the Local Committees in Prilep and the Municipal Committee in Mogila. Citizens are disappointed with the wrong policies of the criminal government of SDSM at the central and local level, wrote the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski on Facebook on Thursday.

The fate and reality of the families of farmers and tobacco producers in Prilep is difficult because of the difficult life they live, and it is a result of the lies of political fraudsters, promising everything before the elections, and then forget what promised. We as VMRO-DPMNE are ready to help them and we will do it immediately after we takeover the local government here in Prilep and the Prilep region, he added.

