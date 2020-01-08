Mickoski in Radovis: Great energy for new hope, great victory and renewal of Macedonia Macedonia 08.01.2020 / 21:45 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Today on the second day of Christmas in the MC Radovis, great energy for new hope, great victory and renewal of Macedonia !, said VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski in Radovis. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Hristijan Mickoskiradovis Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 06.01.2020 Mickoski extends Christmas greetings Macedonia 29.12.2019 Mickoski: Zaev and SDSM expect solution they will hold in their hands, not professional who will fight against their combinations Macedonia 28.12.2019 Mickoski: In an hour and a half Zaev will tell me if he accepts our proposal for interim Interior Minister Macedonia News More than a dozen Macedonian nationals at the two attacked US bases in Iraq Macron changes position, green light for Macedonia in May? New enlargement commissioner to visit Skopje next week Interim Interior Minister appoints new chiefs SEC: Diaspora voting possible only if there are more than 6,700 registered voters Macedonian government condemns Iran’s missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq Alliance, Besa and Alternative to run together in the elections “Racket” is not closed, new crime involving the Clinical Center in Stip .
