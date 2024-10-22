Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski returned from the European summit in Salzburg where, he said, he discussed Macedonia’s positions on the historic dispute with Bulgaria, that is blocking Macedonia’s EU integration.

I spoke with a large number of European diplomats and I gave them the message of the Macedonian people, as well as our expectations as a country. It was a fruitful visit and we will continue to fight for Macedonia and the Macedonian citizens, as well as for our national interests, Mickoski said.

At the end of his visit, the Prime Minister participated in an diplomatic academy where he spoke about Macedonia’s priorities.