VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski urged the citizens of Sveti Nikole to give the opposition a resounding victory in the first round of the local elections on October 17th, and with that help bring down the Zaev regime.

These are not ordinary elections. Yes, we are electing a Mayor and Council members, but we are also deciding the path where we take the Republic of Macedonia. We are now humiliated, embarrassed, sunk in a political swamp. You know how bad it is, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader insists that, given how narrow the ruling majority is, a victory for the opposition at the local elections will collapse the Zaev Government and lead to a new coalition within the same Parliament.

Mickoski asked the VMRO-DPMNE candidate Dejan Vladev to justify the trust of the citizens by making sure that the city finally has reliable supply of drinking water, to pave the unpaved streets and to pay attention to the needs of the important farming sector.