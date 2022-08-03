In the past five years, the current government is the most destructive atomic disaster that has set Macedonia back decades, not only economically, but also in a political context, causing damage to our strategic positions, which will require new decades of joint battle to recover, emphasizes the leader of VMRO- DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski.
Macedonia News
