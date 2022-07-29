Mickoski: In Vranestica with the Ilinden cavalry ahead of the bright Ilinden Macedonia 29.07.2022 / 21:29 In Vranestica with the Ilinden cavalry ahead of the bright Ilinden, which is the symbol of Macedonian defiance and fight for freedom!, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hritsijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook. Hritsijan Mickoski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News Anti-Corruption Commission demands end to employment based on ethnicity: We’re forcing people to humiliate themselves and lie to get a job Macedonia donates tanks to Ukraine Alternative is preparing for Tetovo elections: 50 Albanians from the local branch employed in PIOM Gjorgiev attacked fellow historians because they want to know what the commission is doing with Bulgaria and under what conditions Macedonia is the fifth poorest country in Europe VMRO-DPMNE: If Pendarovski is in favor of a referendum, let’s call together to face the people We will disappear before we join the EU Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez to visit Skopje on July 31 .
