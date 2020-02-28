During his TV debate with Zoran Zaev, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski clearly indicated that more leaks and evidence incriminating Zaev are going to drop.

At one point during the debate, Zaev was on his usual allegations that Mickoski is taking orders from former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, and pulled out his phone telling him to call Gruevski. Mickoski responded cryptically “I also have something in my pocket” to which Zaev quickly retreated.

Two audio leaks that were shared by VMRO-DPMNE recently revealed that Zoran Zaev was deeply involved in the major racketeering scandal revolving around his close ally Katica Janeva and was interfering in decisions by the Supreme Court in an attempt to sabotage trials.