The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in an interview with Sitel TV said that from what the public sees, the diaspora census looks like anything but a statistical operation.

Mickoski said that it remains to be seen whether the census will start on April 1.

We see two officials paid with state money, with the money of the citizens, influential ministers in the Government, one deputy prime minister and the other one foreign minister, taking trips around the world lobbying for the census instead of seeking vaccines for the citizens in Macedonia, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that VMRO-DPMNE has a clear proposal, ie postponing the census until autumn, and possibly postponing the local elections for a month.