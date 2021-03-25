In an interview with Sitel TV, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, referred to the current political situation in the country, the poor government policies, as well as the steps that citizens can expect from VMRO-DPMNE in the coming period.

Mickoski stressed that he was extremely disappointed and revolted by the inaction and lack of seriousness of the Government, because high-ranking government officials, instead of fighting for vaccines for every citizen, they traveled to exotic places and spent public money. Mickoski underlined that this shows the level of seriousness and competence of the people appointed to high-ranking positions on which a huge number of citizens depend.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE emphasized that Macedonia is facing terrible and devastating numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths, which shows that the country is not dealing well with this health crisis as Zaev and Filipce want to present to the public.

Citizens feel insecure and do not trust the institutions. During this troubled times when our fellow citizens are literally begging for vaccines and adequate medicines, Nikolovski and Raskovski were vacationing in Mexico and Dubai, spending public money. It is sad that all our fellow citizens must hope that these people will help them in the fight against the coronavirus. Obviously, the health of the citizens is not important to them, but their careers and material gains, said Mickoski.

He said that the government, instead of going for commissions, should have been committed to providing vaccines for the citizens.