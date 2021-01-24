Our country observes International Education Day with 20 thousand children not attending classes because they do not have computers, a strike of students in final year of high school, reforms from Finland which are not from Finland, and which are pushed by force and without consensus; with an attempt to cancel history class as a stand alone class, commented the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

With no university on the Shanghai list of the 1000 best universities in the world and with education that is politicized instead of professional. They did not promise all this, but they did it. And they did not fulfill anything they promised. With such a government there is no future. Education is being systematically destroyed. The future is ours and we will fight together, he said.

