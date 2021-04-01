Mickoski interview with TV21 this evening Macedonia 01.04.2021 / 16:54 VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski will have an interview with the TV21 television this evening. Mickoski will speak with the dual language Albanian – Macedonian station at 21:30h. interviewMickoskitv21 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 01.04.2021 Mickoski calls for UN assistance in providing Macedonia with vaccines during his meeting with UN coordinator Dudziak Macedonia 29.03.2021 Albanian opposition leaders denounce decision to postpone the census Macedonia 29.03.2021 Mickoski on the outcome of his meeting with Zaev: Our priority is to save lives Macedonia News Mickoski calls for UN assistance in providing Macedonia with vaccines during his meeting with UN coordinator Dudziak Zaev denies reports that Government ministers were vaccinated in secret, announces a deal for 500,000 Sinovac vaccines Daily corona report: 29 deaths, number of active cases approaches 20,000 Pendarovski withdraws military units that are patrolling for migrant groups from the borders with Greece and Serbia US Ambassador Byrnes met with Albanian opposition leaders to get them to agree to postpone the census 10,000 in Serbia and 40,000 in Macedonia: Vucic vaccinates more Macedonians than Zaev and Filipce Filipce: Serbia’s donation of Sputnik vaccinates to be used to vaccinate employees in MoI, Army, kindergartens, JSP drivers 20,000 Sputnik V vaccines arrive in Macedonia – second donation from Serbia .
