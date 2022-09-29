VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Thursday invited Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to a debate regarding the opposition party’s proposal on how to tackle the energy and heating crisis.
Mickoski told Kovacevski to choose the place and time for the debate, and then answered a journalist’s question that he also wanted a meeting with the Government.
Yesterday we witnessed a panic reaction of the Government in that late evening emergency or as they called it extraordinary press conference which was the result of a specific constructive proposal by VMRO-DPMNE, on how to mitigate the consequences of the energy crisis that gradually transforms into an economic crisis, then into a social crisis. The state is really threatened at this moment. This incompetent and criminal government threatens its functioning. Yesterday, I personally presented to the public the plan on how to provide additional amounts of electricity and heating for the citizens and the industry, and thus ensure the competitive operation of the industry with no closure of the enterprises, with no layoffs of the workers. But what has been happening in the past period is a completely ignorant attitude by the government towards the economy, but also an arrogant attitude by the government towards the proposals of the opposition, instead of being constructive, accepting the offer, sitting down to discuss and negotiates, that evening he organized a press conference to say nothing, but only to satisfy his own vanity and respond to the offer that VMRO-DPMNE previously presented to the public, said Mickoski.
