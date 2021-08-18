VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski invited the Levica party to join VMRO in the municipal elections, with joint mayoral candidates. The populist far left party was part of the Colored Revolution that brought Zoran Zaev to power, but later broke with him over his constant concessions on Macedonian national identity issues. But the party frequently attacks VMRO from the right, which often prompts Mickoski to accuse them of helping Zaev again by trying to split the conservative vote.

If Levica wants to act from the opposition, if it wants us to defeat this incompetent Government, let them join us in an opposition front. Levica already said that they will only submit lists for the municipal councils. If that is so, we can discuss forming joint majorities in councils and we can also discuss supporting mayoral candidates from the opposition, whether they are from VMRO-DPMNE, the Alliance, Alternative or our joint candidates, Mickoski said in his Sitel TV interview.

Levica already announced that it will compete alone in the elections that are scheduled for mid October. Mickoski said that all polls show that a united opposition will easily defeat the SDSM – DUI coalition.