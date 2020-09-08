The opposition will be staging protests. Yesterday, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski called for a protest on Wednesday, September 9, against the increase in the price of electricity. He called on all those who do not agree with the measures and policies of the government to join the protest, which should be just one of a series of protests in the coming period.

The protests show that Mickoski is determined not to allow a new 4-year term of the government led by SDSM and DUI, which not only did not fulfill the promises of a better life, justice and equality, but also fail to handle the coronavirus crisis that leaves thousands of citizens on the streets and without basic income.

And it is no coincidence that protests are taking place now. Obviously, Mickoski has the support of other opposition parties to push the government. In fact, he himself announced that it is a matter of strengthening the opposition. In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Mickoski said that the broad opposition front would be an expression of injustice, poverty and the government’s failure to offer anything new.

The government offers old promises, and only the growing debts and the budget gap are new. This government will fall on the protests, and the opposition will strengthen. What follows is a broad opposition front and enormous discontent among the people, which will be an expression of revolt for poverty, for the debts they leave us and for the injustices they cause us. What has been built during the past four years?

We do not have another four years to give to the mafia to spend, Mickoski told Deutsche Welle.

That Mickoski can succeed in his intention is shown by the fact that the government barely formed a slim majority to form a government in the latest parliamentary elections showed that the opposition won more votes than the government.

The changes that are taking place in the region also show that the changes are part of a broader picture. The united opposition in Montenegro managed to oust Milo Djukanovic, who has ruled the country for 30 years. Previously, there were changes in Slovenia and Greece, and mass protests have been taking place in Bulgaria for two months now, while dissatisfaction is growing in Albania as well. Obviously, this wave of change will not bypass Macedonia either.

This is exactly the reason for the nervousness of the government, and especially of the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, who went to meet all ambassadors in the country seeking support. Following the announced protests against poverty and increase in electricity prices, lacking arguments and instead of implementing realistic policies, he ignored the protests and even arrogantly tried to make insults.