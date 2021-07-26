The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in honor of Krste Petkov Misirkov, who died on this day in 1926, referred to a slogan of Misirkov, which has great significance and relevance today.

“I say, fortunately, there is a Macedonian national culture and history, because that fact arms the Macedonian people with invincible weapons in their fight for human rights and free national life as an equal member in the number of cultural nations,” said Krste Petkov Misirkov.

This statement of his is still valid today. Misirkov left us significant weapons in the cultural survival of our people, country and language. It depends on all of us what attitude we will have towards the great deeds of our ancestors and what future we will leave to our children, said Mickoski.