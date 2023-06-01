Macedonia’s current reality is DUI brutally keeping SDSM hostage. DUI has completely subdued, I would say kidnaped this political party, and I must put a disclaimer here, because I am not talking about the entire party, its membership, but about few people in their leadership. They are completely servile to DUI, which is a new phenomenon in the Macedonian political scene, leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said on Thursday.

Mickoski pointed out that VMRO-DPMNE will do everything, but literally everything within the laws, the Constitution, and the democratic processes to defeat this coalition of DUI and SDSM at thee next general and presidential elections, whenever they take place.

“I think it is a high time for DUI, after 20 years in power, to spend one mandate in opposition, so it can carry out internal restructuring and reforms. After that, and with a new political program inclusive to all Macedonian citizens, based on the rule of law, on quality health system, quality education, with no crime and corruption, it will be able to compete on the elections that will follow that process. For this to happen, however, we need the people, we need mobilization of the people who will vote for the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE”, Mickoski said.