The Macedonian people should closely follow the negotiations with Bulgaria because, the way things are going, it won’t end well, warned VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

I’m concerned that the Government is trading away things that shouldn’t be subject to negotiations. The talks are led by people who haven’t negotiated on anything in their life. All they know is bend their spine and slime their way forward. They don’t know what it means to actually achieve something and succeed in the negotiations, Mickoski said.

He added that “it is good that the Government does not have two thirds majority in Parliament and can’t implement some of the decisions – it’s good that there are also no members of Parliament they can arrest and blackmail any more”. Bulgaria demands that Macedonia amends its Constitution and adds the Bulgarian community in the preamble. This would require a two-thirds majority in Parliament.