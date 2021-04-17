Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE wrote a post on social networks along with a video segment of his last TV appearance, in which he explains:

“In 2015 we were on the 66th place on the Transparency International corruption scale, now we are on the 111th place.

It is a fact that there is no magic formula for fighting corruption, but in two years of the mandate of the new government of VMRO-DPMNE, it will have a much better result than the one the government had in 2015, because I have neither been pardoned, nor I have a concession to someone as a person.

When the new government of VMRO-DPMNE is formed, we will mercilessly fight corruption and crime in Macedonia.”