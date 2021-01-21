VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski informed Thursday that at the meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa they discussed the unequivocal support that the country received from Slovenia within the European integration process, the unequivocal support for VMRO-DPMNE and the role of VMRO-DPMNE as the largest political party.

We concluded that in the coming period we will further complement and intensify the ties between the two sister parties VMRO-DPMNE and the Slovenian Democratic Party, said Mickoski follwing the meeting with Jansa, where he was accompanied by the party vice president Aleksandar Nikoloski.

At the meeting, as the leader of the opposition party pointed out, the current developments in our country were discussed with the main focus on corruption and the rule of law.