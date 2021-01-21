VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski informed Thursday that at the meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa they discussed the unequivocal support that the country received from Slovenia within the European integration process, the unequivocal support for VMRO-DPMNE and the role of VMRO-DPMNE as the largest political party.
We concluded that in the coming period we will further complement and intensify the ties between the two sister parties VMRO-DPMNE and the Slovenian Democratic Party, said Mickoski follwing the meeting with Jansa, where he was accompanied by the party vice president Aleksandar Nikoloski.
At the meeting, as the leader of the opposition party pointed out, the current developments in our country were discussed with the main focus on corruption and the rule of law.
We also talked about the way in which here in Slovenia they are dealing with perhaps the greatest challenge to humanity at the moment, and that is the COVID pandemic, but also the results and I would say the non-results implemented by our government in dealing with the pandemic in Macedonia. We talked about the recession and the difficult economic situation in Macedonia. I must admit that the economic consequences caused by the COVID pandemic are being felt here in Slovenia as well, but they are far from as devastating as in Macedonia, due to the incapacity and lack of clear vision and creativity in dealing with that economic crisis, he said.
