The coming elections are no ordinary elections. It will be a decisive moment to choose from two concepts, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told supporters in Tetovo.

A decisive moment whether to choose injustice, humiliation, shame, crime and corruption or dignity, people who love their homeland, who love Macedonia and respect diversity, he said at the campaign event.

Mickoski said he was confident VMRO-DPMNE would record landslide victory on July 15.

We’ll return Macedonia to the people and then we’ll roll up our sleeves to renew our homeland, because it gave us everything we have, the opposition leader said.

He criticized the ruling party for failing to deliver on its promises in the past 30 months.

According to the project “Renewal”, Mickoski said, we promise to raise minimum wage and pensions by at least 25 per cent, to reconstruct at least 1,000 km of roads, and to implement at least 1,000 projects, policies and measures where there is something for everyone.

The rally also saw an address by Dafina Stojanoska, first candidate on VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the sixth electoral district.