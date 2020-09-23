The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, told the Wednesday’s protest that justice in Macedonia is under attack. Selective justice, he said, is an injustice today.

We have innocent people in prisons. People who suffer from the arbitrariness of the government and the mafia. Why is that? Because in this hybrid regime, which is established by the European institutions, it is ruled by terror, pressure and revanchism. Nothing has changed in these four years, Mickoski said.

Mickoski made several requests at the protest. He asked the government to give the opposition the opportunity to nominate a public prosecutor, as the government had previously promised. Second, to urgently prevent revanchism, pressure and political labeling in institutions. Third, Mickoski called for the adoption of a new Law on Protection against Discrimination. Fourth request, all cases that are known to the public where injustice has been felt, to be opened and revised.