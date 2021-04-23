The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, called for mass presence and support at the protest demanding the freedom of the defenders of the Constitution, which will be held on Sunday starting at 11am in front of the Government building.

Justice must not be blind. A day in jail for an unjustly convicted person is as hard as a year. Macedonia must not forget its sons. Freedom for the defenders of the Constitution and support for the national protest! Sunday, 11:00h in front of the Government building, said Mickoski.