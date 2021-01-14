The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, referred Thursday in an interview with TV Sitel to the additional 12 requests from Bulgaria, saying that he had publicly said in October that there were additional requests and that those requests were formulated as a non-paper, guideline or annex and that then he was accused of spreading fake news.

Mickoski said that he is ready to accept the anger that Zaev, Osmani, Dimitrov are pouring towards him, just to preserve the Macedonian language and identity. Mickoski pointed out that both the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria stated that there were 12 additional requests from Bulgaria, but that Zaev and the government were hiding them from the Macedonian public.