Prime Minister Mickoski met today with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Western Balkans Alexander Kasanof. During the joint press conference, Kasanof welcomed the reforms being conducted by the Government and said that there is a bright future ahead for Macedonia.

Kasanof said that the US support the fight against corruption in Macedonia, including through adding corrupt businessmen and officials to their black lists. He added that the US welcomes Macedonia’s continued support for Ukraine, and the meeting of NATO military spending requirements.

Prime Minister Mickoski said that joining NATO remains the highest priority and strategic goal of Macedonia, and Kasanov said that the core of their talks was about the US support for Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration.