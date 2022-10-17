VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, will debate with several journalists from national TV stations tonight at 20:15 h on MTV, after Prime Minister and SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski did not accept his invitation for a debate.

I invited Kovacevski to a debate, which he did not accept. He deserted the opportunity to cross-examine arguments and let the public see who and what he was fighting for. Debate as an exchange of arguments, attitudes, and views of things is the foundation of a healthy democracy. That is why in the evening I am using the opportunity of Macedonian Television in the open studio which will start at 20:15 to debate with journalists from several national TV stations. Follow the debate!, Mickoski said.