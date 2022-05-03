Macedonia is facing a national disaster, things have never been worse, and I think this is time that we stop looking after our narrow partisan interests and try to work together to help the Government, which is obviously failing to tackle all our problems, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in a Sitel TV interview this evening.
VMRO is proposing the creation of four teams to cover issues such as the economy and healthcare, who would support the Kovacevski Government – which quickly rejected the proposal.
Their first response was that Kovacevski refuses to meet with me, and then, that I am allegedly afraid of him. These are two contrary positions. Fine, I stand here, and say I am not afraid to meet him, but he still refuses to do so. Who is afraid here? I ask him to face me in elections, and he runs away, Mickoski said.
