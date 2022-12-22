During today’s visit to the Airport Municipality, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, answered a journalist’s question regarding whether there will be early elections while Kovacevski says that there will be no government reshuffle and parliamentary elections will take place in 2024, emphasizing that Kovacevski is not the man who decides, DUI, Ali Ahmeti are a factor in the government and the money from the tenders that are distributed, and the best term for early elections is in the spring.

Early parliamentary elections should take place as soon as possible. If you ask me about specific dates now I would not talk about specific dates but I think this spring is a great time when the early parliamentary elections could take place. Because the longer this government of DUI and SDSM remains, the more Macedonia will lose and there will be fewer of us in Macedonia, and literally everyone wants to harm Macedonia and the Macedonian people, all, literally all parties in Macedonia are organized first through VMRO-DPMNE to do harm to the Macedonian people and then to Macedonia. That’s why those early parliamentary elections must take place as soon as possible so that Macedonia stops losing and the exodus of Macedonians from Macedonia stops, stressed Mickoski.

Regarding whether it is possible to hold early parliamentary elections in the spring because Kovacevski says that the elections would be regular, Mickoski stressed that Kovacevski is not the person who decides what.