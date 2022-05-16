VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to gather courage for a meeting in which they will decide on the date for early general elections.

I call on them (SDSM) to encourage Kovacevski to sit with me on the table and to determine the date for elections. That is the best way to show whether the polls that are coming out these days are true or not, Mickoski said.

His party will announce new steps today meant to force the Government to agree to elections – this on top of their blockade of Parliament that is already taking place.