Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski travels for Brussels tomorrow, for a two day visit during which he will meet with top EU officials such as Kaja Kalas, Pedro Sanchez and Donald Tusk.

Mickoski will attend the EU – Western Balkans summit, as well as a meeting of the European People’s Party. Topics of discussion will include EU’s announced growth plan for the Balkans, and Macedonia’s stalled EU accession talks.

Mickoski is accompanied by Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski and European Affairs Minister Orhan Murtezani.