The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski informed on Facebook that he is leaving home isolation after his second coronavirus test came back negative.
He wished everyone infected with Covid-19 a speedy recovery.
My quarantine is over, I commit myself to my regular activities. This Easter is different from the ones we remember. We will celebrate this greatest holiday with our families, and thus we will save human lives, and we will rejoice in the resurrection of Christ with our loved ones, said Mickoski.
