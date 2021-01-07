VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski, after attending the Christmas liturgy at St. Clement of Ohrid Church in Skopje, extended his wishes to fellow Orthodox Christian believers. He also said his mother got the lucky coin this year, explaining that his family has traditionally spent every Christmas Eve with his parents.

Let this be year of good triumphing over evil. A year that I expect to be victorious, as the head of the MOC said, and I would say the year when we will start to respect each other again, in which we will get out of the daily problems that happened to us in 2020, here I refer to the pandemic and the effects of the pandemic on all other areas in the country, he said.